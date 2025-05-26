Life of a soldier: A secure job, but financial literacy lags
Shipra Singh 8 min read 26 May 2025, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryFinancial literacy among military personnel is traditionally low. While their job is secure, there's a crucial need for financial education to secure their future and move beyond traditional investment strategies
“As a young officer, personal finances were never top of mind," recalls Colonel Ajit Kumar Singh Chauhan, a 63-year-old Indian Army veteran. “Juggling duties, official commitments, physical training, games with troops and mandatory evening parties there was hardly any time to focus on financials."
