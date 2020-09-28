Solving tax issues in a time-bound manner is a must

A considered and principled view needs to be taken by a responsible senior tax official or a team of such officials, ignoring the implications on the revenue collections, as to whether such a decision should be followed or not. Very often, such decisions are taken under fear of audit objections, and tend to discriminate against the taxpayer, who is left to fend for himself before the appellate authorities and the courts. Will the government place its trust on at least some of its senior officials, and permit them to take unbiased decisions without fear of repercussions? The worry is that even if one has a team of officials taking a decision, if even one official of the team takes a play-safe approach, other members would not venture to stick their necks out in favour of a more judicious approach, unless they are assured that the government will not punish them for a fair and balanced approach.