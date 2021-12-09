For taxpayers with salary income and one house property, filing income tax returns (ITR) is a cakewalk as they can simply fill ITR-1. However, the same cannot be said for taxpayers who have to file their tax returns using the more complicated ITR-2, ITR-3 or ITR-4.

Especially as the income tax department has been tightening rules to plug tax leaks over the past few years, taxpayers end up making certain unintentional mistakes. As the 31 December deadline approaches, here are some of the common ITR filing mistakes, their implications and how to avoid them.

Not reconciling Form 26AS statement: Taxpayers should always double-check Form 26AS before filing ITR. It contains information about an individual’s income, Tax deducted at source (TDS), advance tax paid, self-assessment tax paid and more. All salaried people must cross-check their information with the employer’s Form 16 and Form 26AS.

For instance, if a discrepancy in income is found, the I-T department would issue a notice. Recently, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) was also launched by the I-T department. Ensure that you check this statement before filing the ITR.

Incomplete and inaccurate bank details: Filling inaccurate bank details is a common mistake. Incorrect or incomplete bank details can make it difficult for the I-T department to issue a refund in your bank account and you may have to go through the cumbersome process of raising the request for refund reissue. To claim your refund well within time, ensure that bank particulars such as bank account number, account holder’s name and IFSC code are correct.

Also, remember to pre-validate the bank account, failing which the tax department would not be able to process your refund.

Not mentioning exempted income: Another frequent error occurs when taxpayers either don’t mention or forget to mention exempted income. The assumption is that since exempt incomes are not taxable, they are not required to be mentioned. However, that’s not true. A taxpayer is required to file an ITR if the gross income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh or if they meet certain conditions even if the total income is less than ₹2.5 lakh. For instance, if a person has spent more than ₹2 lakh in foreign travel during a financial year, he/she should file the ITR.

Failure to account for more than two properties: While not everyone has two or more properties, those who have must report them. As per the latest amendment in the Income Tax Act, 1961, now two properties can be claimed as self-occupied and the remaining properties are considered as ‘deemed to be let out.’ Even if the property remains vacant for the entire year and provides no financial gains to the taxpayer, it is still considered taxable. The properties held by the individual are taxed on a notional basis. Discrepancies in these details can be considered as tax evasion.

Giving wrong disclosure: Incorrect disclosure of all the income sources and properties remain a relatively common mistake among taxpayers. For instance, if an individual deliberately attempts to give wrong information about his/her total income from all the sources, it can lead to imprisonment and/or penalty. Similarly, if the ITR is filed through the wrong ITR form, the tax officer may consider the return as defective. Any wrong or no-disclosure is a serious offence and the income tax department takes it seriously.

Not paying advance tax: Many times, it happens that taxpayers are not aware of the fact that they need to pay advance tax. A salaried person does not need to pay advance tax because employers are required to deduct the applicable tax from the monthly salary or the TDS. However, if you have other sources of income, you should pay advance tax.

Many taxpayers believe that because TDS has been deducted, they are not required to pay advance tax. But, this is not the case. When the difference between a taxpayer’s total tax liability and the tax deducted at the source exceeds the threshold amount, the taxpayer is required to pay advance tax. If advance tax is not paid on time then interest will be levied. For instance, assume that a taxpayer is in the 30% tax bracket, and the TDS on income is deducted at a rate of 10% or is not deducted at all. In this situation, the remaining tax must be calculated and paid in advance.

Abhishek Soni is CEO and co-founder of Tax2win.in

