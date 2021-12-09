some common mistakes taxpayers should avoid while filing tax returns

Failure to account for more than two properties: While not everyone has two or more properties, those who have must report them. As per the latest amendment in the Income Tax Act, 1961, now two properties can be claimed as self-occupied and the remaining properties are considered as ‘deemed to be let out.’ Even if the property remains vacant for the entire year and provides no financial gains to the taxpayer, it is still considered taxable. The properties held by the individual are taxed on a notional basis. Discrepancies in these details can be considered as tax evasion.