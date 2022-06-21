Some India MFs resume fresh investments in overseas funds2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:19 PM IST
- Sebi has now allowed mutual funds (MFs), with a rider, to resume subscriptions for international funds and invest in foreign securities
Many mutual funds have started accepting fresh inflows into their overseas funds, after suspending them for almost five months. In February 2020, asset management companies (AMCs) investing in overseas securities were advised to stop subscriptions to avoid the breach of industry-wide overseas limits of $7 billion.