Some international funds are still open for investments. Here’s a list.

Fund of funds (FoFs) that invest in overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs) will stop accepting fresh inflows from 1 April as the mutual fund industry is close to hitting its $1-billion limit to invest in overseas ETFs. However, investors can still diversify globally as some international funds have headroom to invest in international stocks. These funds, which invest in overseas securities and overseas mutual funds, have been allowed to invest to the extent that their funds have been redeemed.