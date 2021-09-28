‘Some mid-cap IT firms are looking excessively valued’

The objective of the conservative hybrid fund is to meet the fixed-income needs of investors. So, we would typically have around 12-13% in equity, 9-9.5% in Reits and InVITs and the rest in debt securities. Now Reits and InVITs are also cash-flow generating assets where you have quarterly payouts from the underlying asset cash flows and which currently are yielding 6-8% depending on the issuer. We are largely managing even equity to meet cash flow needs and some amount of capital appreciation rather than just looking at it as a growth asset. Now, it so happens that currently the best cash flow yielding assets are largely in the PSU space, and some in the private sector space. Sometimes this comes as dividend yield, and sometimes companies also use the buyback route to return cash to shareholders, and even that should be fine to us. But essentially, cash should be returned to shareholders, given the investment objective that is there for the fund.