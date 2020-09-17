Taxpayers who did high-value transaction in FY19 getting SMS from CBDT. Know why

“CBDT had launched a targeted campaign for taxpayers, who have either not filed their ITR for FY2018-19 or information reported by them in their ITR for said FY did not match with information received by the department from other means, such as tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS) returns of payers or collectors, specified financial transaction statements filed by specified persons, foreign remittance forms, GST returns and high-value transactions tracked by data matrices," said Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co LLP.