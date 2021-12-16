Over the past year, most organizations have been migrating to the online space at a surprising rate. Besides, several new businesses have also been added to the digital ecosystem, including local merchants and kirana shops, aggressively using digital mediums for online transactions. While many fall victim to online financial fraud, it becomes vital to understand the potential online risks associated with online banking transactions.

Mint explains some safety tips to remember while making online transactions.

Do not transact on public networks

It will help if you avoid using a public network for making any financial transactions. Further, you must also not use public hotspots or Wi-Fi in hotels, airports or any other such places. The reason behind this is that public networks are open networks and are more prone to risks of data theft as their encryption can be cracked easily by hackers to access your account’s crucial information. Hence, it is best to make all financial transactions only when you have connected your device to a password-protected personal internet connection.

Check what apps you install

When downloading or installing any app on your device, even non-financial ones, always make sure that they are official and made by companies or businesses you trust.

Murari Sridharan, chief technology officer (CTO), BankBazaar.com, said, “You must download and use only those banking or shopping apps that are available in the app store of your mobile platform (Google Play Store, Windows App Store, iPhone App Store, etc). Such official apps store or send out information that is encrypted and only to other official channels so that your transactions are secure."

Moreover, you must not use essential accounts to access temporary apps or post any information about yourself through them. Many do not follow the secure deletion process of user data post uninstallation.

Beware of links you click on

Do not fall prey to link baiting. Many websites, text messages and even emails invite you to click on links that seem attractive or essential. Never follow such links, as most are fake and lead to phishing sites that can get past your mobile’s security features and leach out your financial and personal information from your device in the background.

Sridharan said, “At all times, you must ensure that any website where you enter personal or financial information begins with ‘HTTPS’ and not ‘HTTP,’ and that the lock icon is present on the address bar of your browser. An ‘HTTPS’ website means it uses secure sockets layer for its connection, which keeps your data safe and restricts the sharing of any transactional information between your phone and the server only. Regular information or browsing can be done on ‘HTTP’ sites, but refrain from any money transactions via websites that are not ‘HTTPS’ protected."

Apart from this, you should not give any financial or personal information such as account number, password, phone number, address, credit card details, to any person claiming to be from your bank or any well-known financial institution.

Unsolicited calls are a well-known scam and it makes sense to hang up as soon as possible.

