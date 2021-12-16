Some tips for making online transactions safer

It will help if you avoid using a public network for making any financial transactions. Further, you must also not use public hotspots or Wi-Fi in hotels, airports or any other such places. The reason behind this is that public networks are open networks and are more prone to risks of data theft as their encryption can be cracked easily by hackers to access your account’s crucial information. Hence, it is best to make all financial transactions only when you have connected your device to a password-protected personal internet connection.