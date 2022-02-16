Some unanswered questions on cryptocurrency

Separate tax rate: The government proposes a separate tax at the rate of 30% on the gains arising to a taxpayer from the transfer of VDAs. Interestingly, it does not differentiate between a resident and non-resident taxpayer. Hence, it appears that gains arising to non-residents would also be taxed under this regime, subject to the satisfaction of the situs rule with India. From an income computation perspective, it is proposed that except for the cost incurred in acquiring the VDAs, there can be no deduction of expenses or set-off any loss against the transfer of any VDAs. It is unclear whether infrastructure costs incurred in mining cryptocurrencies would be treated as cost of acquisition, and hence be a permissible deduction. Also, there is no separate tax rate prescribed for nil or inadequate consideration. It is also proposed that losses incurred due to the transfer of VDAs cannot be set off against any other income. However, it is unclear whether the losses arising from the sale of one VDA can be set off against the gains arising from another VDA. Owing to the high volatility of VDAs, addressing this issue would become very crucial, and we expect it to be clarified when Finance Bill is passed.