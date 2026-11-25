A retired Indian Airlines official has won relief from a ₹12.09 lakh income tax addition after the Delhi bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) accepted his explanation that the money deposited in his bank account represented repayment of a loan he had advanced to a company. The company had subsequently denied borrowing the money, but its own financial statements showed that it had received the loan and later settled the outstanding liability.

In its order dated 20 November 2026, the tribunal deleted the entire addition made under Section 69A of the Income Tax Act, which deals with unexplained money. It held that the taxpayer's explanation was supported by documentary evidence, including bank transactions and the company's balance sheets.

Why the tax department treated ₹ 12.09 lakh as unexplained income The taxpayer, Rahul Kumar, had filed his income tax return declaring an income of ₹3.32 lakh. During reassessment proceedings, the assessing officer (AO) found that he had deposited ₹12.09 lakh in cash in his Canara Bank savings account.

The tax department questioned the source of these deposits, arguing that the transactions were not commensurate with his declared income.

Kumar explained that he had advanced a loan of ₹25 lakh to SAR Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. on 4 March 2011 through three cheques of ₹10 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh, drawn on his HDFC Bank account.

He claimed that the company subsequently repaid the loan in instalments in cash and that the disputed bank deposits represented these repayments.

However, the assessing officer rejected his explanation, citing the absence of a confirmation from the company and a date-wise account of the cash repayments. The AO also questioned the legality of the cash transactions and treated the ₹12.09 lakh as unexplained money under Section 69A.

The taxpayer challenged the addition before the first appellate authority, but his appeal was dismissed. He subsequently approached the ITAT.

Company's balance sheets helped taxpayer establish loan Before the tribunal, Kumar produced documentary evidence to establish that the loan had actually been advanced and subsequently settled.

The records included details of the three cheque payments totalling ₹25 lakh and the company's financial statements.

The ITAT noted that SAR Aviation Services had disclosed the ₹25 lakh borrowing from Kumar under long-term borrowings in its balance sheet as of 31 March 2011.

The outstanding loan had reduced to ₹20.50 lakh by 31 March 2012. Its financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2013 showed that the outstanding liability had become nil.

The taxpayer also produced email correspondence seeking details of the loan settlement and a legal notice from the company denying that it had borrowed any money from him.

The tribunal found the company's denial difficult to reconcile with its own financial statements, which clearly recorded the borrowing and subsequent reduction of the liability.

It observed that the company's balance sheets supported Kumar's explanation that the loan had been repaid. The company had not provided an alternative explanation for how the liability recorded in its books had been settled.

Why ITAT deleted the entire ₹ 12.09 lakh addition After examining the bank statements, cheque payments and the company's financial records, the tribunal accepted that the disputed cash deposits came from the settlement of the loan.

It held that the source of the money had been explained and directed the assessing officer to delete the ₹12.09 lakh addition under Section 69A.

The appeal was accordingly allowed.

The ruling highlights the importance of maintaining documentary evidence when advancing loans, particularly when the repayment is disputed later. Bank statements showing the original transfer, the borrower's financial statements and correspondence relating to repayment can help establish the nature and source of money received.