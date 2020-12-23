Soon e-NPS subscribers can exit from the scheme through offline Aadhaar process

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has proposed to provide an additional option to exit from National Pension Scheme (NPS) through ‘Self-authorization’ by e-NPS subscribers . In this process, subscribers having a corpus up to ₹10 lakh in their NPS accounts need to provide offline Aadhaar details for an exit.

These subscribers can also exit via an online and offline process by visiting NSDL website or by filling up the physical withdrawal form and submitting it to the respective Nodal Office/Point of Presence (POP) who will initiate the online withdrawal request on their behalf, respectively. Typically your PoP will be your bank.

Currently, subscribers can open NPS accounts by using offline Aadhaar process. And now, as per the circular, issued on December 22, 2020, the PFRDA has decided to make the exit process more agile. Under the process, the e-NPS subscribers with a corpus up to ₹10 lakh in their NPS accounts, can furnish their offline Aadhaar details for the exit, in compliance with PFRDA's exit regulations.

The process of 'self authorization' using offline Aadhaar will help NPS subscriber exist from the scheme easily. As per the circular, the PFRDA states the following process:

1. The subscriber needs to login into the CRA system using their PRAN and I-PIN.

2. Select the exit menu and provide the details viz allocation of the corpus, Annuity Service Provider (ASP) details, annuity scheme etc.

3. Bank details will be shown in non-editable mode. Other details such as subscriber name, gender, father name, address details will be auto-populated in non-editable mode.

4. Document upload: Subscriber will upload KYC documents, withdrawal documents, bank proof etc.

5. E-sign authentication: After providing all the details, the subscriber will have to e-sign.

6. Generation of acknowledgement ID: On submission of the exit request, acknowledgement ID will be provided to the subscriber.

7. Self-Authorization option: If the corpus is below ₹10 lakh, then Self-Authorization option will be provided to the subscriber.

8. If a subscriber opts for ‘Self-authorization’, below process will be followed:

a. Subscriber will download the offline Aadhaar XML File from UIDAI website. UIDAI Link and help page will be provided to the subscriber for download of offline Aadhaar XML File.

b. Upload the offline Aadhaar XML file in CRA system and provide the Aadhaar Share Code, mobile number and email ID.

c. CRA system will validate the Aadhaar Share Code and mobile number with the offline Aadhaar XML file.

d. Subscriber name in CRA records should match Aadhaar.

e. After successful validation, the self-authorization withdrawal request will be accepted in the CRA system for execution.

f. 'Instant Bank Acct verification' through penny drop will be undertaken by CRAs and the cost will be borne by the respective subscribers.

9. CRA system will provide the subscriber's details to concerned Annuity Service Provider or ASP (the insurance company you have selected to pay the annuity).

10.ASP will issue the annuity policy to the subscribers and will upload the annuity details in CRA system.

What to do if you have a corpus of more than ₹10 lakh?

For e-NPS Subscribers whose corpus is more than ₹10 lakh as well as for the subscribers who are associated with POPs (Points of Presence), an online platform has recently been enabled. In this process, the exit requests of all citizen/corporate sector subscribers would be verified by POPs, while exits of e-NPS subscribers (not associated with any POP) would be verified by their respective banks which are registered as POPs with PFRDA, the circular stated.

