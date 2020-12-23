Soon e-NPS subscribers can exit from the scheme through offline Aadhaar process

Currently, subscribers can open NPS accounts by using offline Aadhaar process. And now, as per the circular, issued on December 22, 2020, the PFRDA has decided to make the exit process more agile. Under the process, the e-NPS subscribers with a corpus up to ₹10 lakh in their NPS accounts, can furnish their offline Aadhaar details for the exit, in compliance with PFRDA's exit regulations.