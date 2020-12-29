Soon, insurers will have to disclose premium illustration for health insurance

With the help of the benefit illustration, you may be able to simply and clearly understand the price to be paid (the premium) vs the benefits on offer for each health policy. Dang said, "A few further clarifications may make it even more robust. For instance, certain family health policies feature a family buffer. Here each member of the family has coverage for an individual sum insured, say ₹6 lakh, but there's also an additional family buffer amount, say ₹10 lakh. The family buffer can be partly or fully used by any of the family members, once they have exhausted their individual amounts of ₹6 lakh. To be able to include such a feature in benefit illustration would be ideal." He further said, "It would also be helpful if the many add-on features available today (such as hospital cash cover, critical illness covers) and other additional features like restoration benefit could be included in the benefits description. However, overall the benefit illustration for health insurance policies is a very positive and client-friendly step taken in the right direction."