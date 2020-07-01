Sort your investments into separate portfolios for easier tracking of goals

Your choice of funds is fine. You should not go for equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) other than for tax-saving purpose. Your return expectation seems to be around 12-13% per annum, if you want to reach ₹7 crore in 20 years. While this return expectation may seem normal today, you should remember that as the economy matures, both inflation and economic growth may not be high. Bank interest rates, too, may not be high. In that scenario, your equity return expectations too need to be toned down. Anything you get over and above would be a bonus.