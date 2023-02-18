This Kerala-based bank hikes lending rates by 15-20 bps, EMIs to go up
- South Indian Bank's 1-year MCLR will be at 9.35% from February 20th --- a hike of 15 bps from the current rate of 9.20%.
- The new rates will come into effect from February 20th.
Kerala-based South Indian Bank has hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 15 basis points to 20 basis points. The new rates will come into effect from February 20th. With the latest hike in MCLR, EMIs on various loans at the bank are likely to go up.
