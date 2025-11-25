South Indian Bank launches ‘SIB Power CONSOL’ for debt relief; enables single EMI payment for multiple loans

SIB has launched SIB Power CONSOL, a new loan product aimed at simplifying debt management through lower interest rates and single EMI payments. It targets individuals aged 30-55, offering consolidation loans from 10 lakh to 3 crore with minimal documentation and zero processing fees.

Updated25 Nov 2025, 06:47 PM IST
South Indian Bank (SIB) has announced the launch of SIB Power CONSOL, a new loan offering. It is designed to help customers manage multiple debts more efficiently through a single EMI payment.

The product targets salaried customers, Self-Employed Professionals and Self-Employed Non-Professionals aged between 30 and 55. Its aim is to simplify repayment and reduce the financial burden of managing multiple loans at once.

What is SIB Power CONSOL?

SIB Power CONSOL allows customers to consolidate various debts, including home loans, car loans, education loans, personal loans and consumer durable loans, into a single loan. This new loan offers a lower interest rate and a unified EMI. By doing this, SIB acts as a Debt Counsellor, providing a clearer, more manageable repayment structure.

This is a property-based loan where the customer must mortgage either a house or a commercial building. Customers can borrow up to 75% of the property value, maximising its worth without selling it.

SIB Power CONSOL offers consolidation options ranging from 10 lakh to 3 crores.

Repayment up to 15 years

Under the new product, individuals can avail of consolidation loans ranging from 10 lakh to 3 crore, with repayment terms of up to 15 years for consolidated loans and up to 30 years for home loan balance transfers.

Once the loan is approved, SIB will directly clear the customer’s outstanding dues, replacing them with a single, manageable monthly repayment aligned with their current financial capacity.

Adopting the Repayment Track Record-based lending, SIB Power CONSOL keeps the documentation very minimal. Zero processing fee also adds to its unique features.

This new product showcases SIB's commitment to providing intelligent financial solutions that cater to individuals' evolving needs. The product also helps reduce the overall financial burden associated with high-interest loans.

The lower interest rates on consolidated loans offered by SIB will reduce the financial burden on customers. They will also benefit from the long-term repayment options offered through this service.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance
