Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 series 3: How to buy SGB from banks, post offices, stock exchanges. Step-by-step guide
The third tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme is open for subscription till December 22, with an issue price of ₹6,199 per gram
The third tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme - SGB 2023-24 Series III opened for subscription on December 18, and will remain available till December 22. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price for the latest lot of gold bonds at ₹6,199 per gram.