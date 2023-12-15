Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Series III to open on Monday: All you need to know about SGBs
SGB 2023-24 Series III will be available for subscription from December 18 to December 22, with issuance on December 28. The issue price, based on the average closing price of gold, is yet to be announced by the RBI.
The subscription for Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series III will be open for a period of five trading days, starting from December 18 and ending on December 22. The bonds are scheduled to be issued on December 28, 2023. The price for this issue will be announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) soon.