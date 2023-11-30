SGB 2015-I series set for redemption on November 30 with 128% profit on investment; all you need to know
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced the ultimate redemption value for the first series of the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). The SGB 2015-I series, launched in 2015, is scheduled for redemption on November 30 this year. The inaugural issuance of these bonds garnered investments amounting to ₹245 crore, as per the information disclosed by the country’s Central Bank.