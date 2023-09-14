Sovereign Gold Bond: Five reasons to buy SGB series-II that closes for subscription tomorrow2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer assured returns, no storage hassles, no capital gains tax, can be used as collaterals for loans, and have no GST or making charges
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are an attractive investment option for people willing to invest in gold. SGB Series-II 2023-24 is open for subscription until September 15, 2023. The price of these gold bonds has been fixed at ₹5,923 per gram.
The bonds will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges -- the NSE and the BSE.