The interest on the bonds is fixed at 2.50% per annum. The interest will be credited semi-annually to the bank account of the investor and last interest will be paid on maturity along with the principal. According to the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the interest is taxable. There will be no capital gains tax on redemption of the sovereign gold bonds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}