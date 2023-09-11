Sovereign gold bond opens. Four reasons to apply for this RBI-backed scheme2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Sovereign gold bond price has been fixed at ₹5,923 per gm whereas there is ₹50 discount for online applicants
Sovereign gold bond 2023: The second tranche of the sovereign gold bond 2023 has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 15th September 2023. This means interested investor can apply for sovereign gold bond scheme till Friday this week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday declared sovereign gold bond price at ₹5,923 per gm. The central bank of India also announced ₹50 per gm discount for online applicants. So, for those who apply and pay online for sovereign gold bond September 2023 issue, the issue will cost ₹5,873 per gm.