Sovereign gold bond opens next week. Date, price, other details; apply or not?
Sovereign gold bond price for September 2023 tranche has been fixed at ₹5,923 per 10 gm
Sovereign gold bond: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared Sovereign gold bond September 2023 price on Friday at ₹5,923 per gram. The next tranche of the scheme is opening for subscribers on 11th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The issue will remain open for bidding till 15th September 2023 i.e. till Friday next week.