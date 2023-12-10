Sovereign Gold Bond: Govt to issue SGB in 2 series; Subscription dates, rates, other details explained in 10 points
Sovereign Gold Bond: The SGB 2023-24 Series IV will be open for subscription from February 12 - February 16, 2024
The government will issue a tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) this month, and one more in February. The date for subscription for 2023-24 Series III is December 18-22, 2023, while Series IV is scheduled for February 12-16. The Bond is issued by the Reserve Bank on behalf of the Government of India.