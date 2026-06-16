Sovereign gold bond redemption tax rules: Do you need to declare it while filing ITR?

Sovereign gold bonds have been a popular investment option for those seeking exposure to gold without the hassles of storing physical bullion. Issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the Government of India, these gold assets offer investors the dual benefit of potential capital appreciation linked to gold prices and a fixed interest income at 2.5% per annum.
The tax treatment of SGB redemption has undergone some major changes from April 1, 2026, in line with proposals announced in the Union Budget 2026, though it remains favorable for original subscribers.
SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold and issued as substitutes for holding physical gold. The bonds carry an eight-year tenure with an option of premature redemption after five years. Under RBI rules, premature redemption is permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue, on the date on which interest is payable.
No new sovereign gold bond tranches have been announced for FY 2026–27 and there is no calendar issued as of April 2026. The scheme has been paused in effect amid concerns over high borrowing, as per a Cleartax report.
Under the revised rules announced in Union Budget 2026, the capital gains tax exemption on redemption will only apply to the original subscriber who purchased the SGB from the government and held it until maturity.
Investors who acquired SGBs from the secondary market, through transfers or by any mode other than the original issuance will no longer be eligible for capital gains exemption on redemption.
For them, gains arising on redemption or sale after a holding period of more than 12 months will be taxed as long-term capital gains (LTCG) at 12.5%. Whereas, gains from sovereign gold bonds held up to 12 months will be taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate.
Here's what investors need to know:
Investing in SGBs not only gives capital appreciation but also an interest of 2.5%. However, this interest will be taxed as income from other sources at applicable slab rates. This continues to be the same as there were no changes in Budget 2026 regarding interest taxation.
If you are an original subscriber who held sovereign gold bonds until maturity, the redemption amount is not treated as taxable income because redemption by the government is not regarded as a transfer for capital gains purposes under Section 47 (viiic) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
However, taxpayers who want to remain extra cautious may choose to disclose the redemption proceeds under the Exempt Income (EI) schedule in their ITR form. While this additional disclosure is not strictly necessary, it can be done to maintain transparency and avoid any future queries from the tax department.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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