Sovereign gold bond's 10th tranche to open on Monday, price fixed at 5,104/gm

The tenth tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) , the first for the current calendar year will open for subscription on January 11, Monday and will close for subscription on January 15th, Friday. The price for the tenth Tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond, year has been fixed at ₹5,104 per gram. There will be a special discount of ₹50 per gram for an online subscription. Experts believe SGB is one of the best ways to invest for those who want to invest in gold.

The issue price for the Bonds (Series IX), which were open for subscription from December 28, 2020, to January 1, 2021, was ₹5,000 per gram of gold. Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 is issued by RBI on behalf of the Government of India.

Gold has had phenomenal year of gains in 2019 and 2020 wherein it posted double-digit growth. In August last year, gold touched its all-time high of ₹56,200 per 10 grams. Gold has been trading in a range of ₹48,000-52000 for some time now.

"Gold has been trading sideways due to the strengthening of the USD and higher bond yields in the US which makes buying gold expensive for international investors," says Bhatt.

Bhatt adds, "Going forward, a proper handover of the regime in the US with minimum friction, additional fiscal stimulus by the incoming administration at the White, global economic recovery, and the efficacy of the vaccination process will guide prices of gold."