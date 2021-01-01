Sovereign gold bond's 9th tranche closes for subscription today: 10 points

The ninth tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal, which opened for subscription on Monday, closes today. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series IX has been fixed at ₹5,000 per gram of gold. A discount of ₹50 per gram will be available for investors applying online and makingthe payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be ₹4,950 per gram of gold.