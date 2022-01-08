Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22: Series 9 opens on Monday. Check details

The issue price of the new series of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 has been fixed at ₹ ₹4,786 per gram, the central bank of India said in a statement. So, taking the recent dip in yellow metal in account, the GoI has slashed the issue price of the new series by ₹5 per gm as issue price of the series 8 was price at ₹4,791 per gm.

