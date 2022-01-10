Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22: Series 9 opens today. Should you subscribe?

- Subscribe or not: Whether one should apply for the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 series 9; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Compared to current MCX gold rate, the issue price seems on the higher side by around ₹30 to ₹35 per gm. As outlook for gold for next fortnight is sideways with negative bias, we are expecting further correction in gold price and MCX gold price may come below ₹47,000 as US Fed has announced that interest rate hike can be announced sooner than expected. So, by the end of subscription date of this series, there can be further correction taking place in gold price and hence my suggestion to investors is to wait for next series as the current series may turn out dearer by near ₹50 per gm by the end of its subscription on 14th January 2022."