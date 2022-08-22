Sovereign gold bond scheme 2022: New issue opens today. Should you subscribe?4 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- Sovereign gold bond scheme 2022: The RBI on behalf of center has fixed SGB issue price at ₹5,197 per gram
Listen to this article
Sovereign gold bond scheme 2022: New issue of the government-backed gold bond scheme has opened today and the scheme will remain open for subscription till 26th August 2022. The Reserve Bank of India ((RBI) on behalf of the center has fixed issue price at ₹5,197 per gram. The bonds will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges — NSE and BSE. The tenor of the bond will be for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.