Sovereign gold bond scheme 2022: New issue opens today. Should you subscribe?

"It is an opportune time to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds, as the overall outlook for gold is positive with elevated inflationary pressures worldwide working as a key tailwind for the precious metal. Besides, worries about a global economic slowdown and lingering geopolitical risks will keep gold in demand for its safe haven status. Even as there may be short-term volatility in prices owing to the concerns about the monetary tightening path of the US Fed, the US central bank is likely to slow down the pace of rate hikes, considering its impact on the economic growth that will underpin gold prices. Rising central bank gold purchases and upcoming festival demand will further gold prices," said Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking adding, "Considering the macro-economic backdrop, gold is a safe and steady investment and a great tool to diversify one’s portfolio for better risk-adjusted returns over the long run."

