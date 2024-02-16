Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: New series ends today. Top 5 reasons to apply?
Investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds offers attractive interest rates, tax benefits, convenience, and the inherent value of gold as a timeless asset.
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: The new scheme of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023-24 which is popularly known as Sovereign Gold Bond 2024 opened on 12th February 2024. The new series of the SGB will remain open till 16th February 2024. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the Series IV of SGB. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Sovereign Gold Bond Series IV price has been fixed at ₹6,263 per gram. However, an online applicant can save ₹50 per gram as the RBI has announced a ₹50 per gm discount for an online applicant.