Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: New series opens for subscription at ₹6,263/gm; apply online for discount
The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond opens for subscription on 12 February, with an issue price of ₹6,263 per gram, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Scheme will be open for subscription until 16 February. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 - Series IV will be open for subscription during February 12–16, 2024.