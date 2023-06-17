Sovereign Gold Bond: Scheme 2023-24 opens next week. Should you apply?2 min read 17 Jun 2023, 01:49 PM IST
The first tranche will be available for subscription from June 19-23 and the second tranche will be available from September 11-15
The government has decided to issue two tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) during the first half of the current financial year. The first tranche will be available for subscription from June 19-23 and the second tranche will open from September 11-15
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×