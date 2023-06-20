Sovereign gold bond scheme 2023-24: SBI lists out six reasons to invest in these gold bonds. Know here2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The latest tranche of SGBs opened for subscription on 19 June with an issue price of ₹5,926 per gram of gold. Investing in sovereign gold bonds offers assured returns of 2.5% p.a. payable half-yearly.
The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) opened for subscription on 19 June. Investors can invest in SGBs through their demat accounts or via online banking. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows buying SGBs online. In a tweet, SBI said, "Get returns and safety together with Sovereign Gold Bonds."
