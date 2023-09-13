Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: The next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opened for subscription on 11 September, and it will remain open for bidding till 15 September 2023 i.e. till Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixed the issue price at ₹5,923 per gram."The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average of closing price (for gold of 999 purity)... works out to ₹5,923 per gram of gold," the central bank said, while announcing the issue price of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series II (second tranche).

“The latest Sovereign Gold Bonds Series II fixed at ₹5873/gm, a ₹3 discount from previous tranches, will be ideal for investors willing to hold on to their investment for at least 5 years. Gold has historically served as a hedge against inflation and volatility. During the last year, the yellow metal has given a return of 13-15 percent. It has given a 12 percent return in dollars. Moving forward, gold prices may rise due to festive demand in India, so investors opting for SGBs should have a long-term investment horizon to maximize their benefits," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International. Sovereign gold bond discount The RBI has announced ₹50 per 10 gm discount for investors applying online and making the payment against the application through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of gold bonds is ₹5,873 per gram. “Invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds for a secure and guaranteed return," the country's top lender posted on X (formerly Twitter).

SBI has also listed six reasons why you should invest in these gold bonds:

1) Assured returns of 2.5% p.a. payable half-yearly

2) No storage hassles like physical gold

3) No Capital Gain Tax on redemption

4) Liquidity

5) Can be used as collaterals for loans

6) No GST and making charges

The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides the option of buying SGBs online.

Steps to invest in SGB via the State Bank of India (SBI)

-Log in to your SBI net banking account

-Click on eServices and go to ‘Sovereign Gold Bond’

-Select ‘terms and conditions’ and click on ‘proceed’

-Fill out the registration form. This is a one-time registration

-Click on submit

-Enter the subscription quantity and nominee details in the purchase form

-Now, click on ‘submit’

Apart from SBI, these gold bonds can also be bought via HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank via net banking.

Investors can also buy gold bonds from commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), post offices designated by RBI, and recognised stock exchanges.

The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond will be 8 years, with an exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individuals, and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities each fiscal.

