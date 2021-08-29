Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens tomorrow: Discount, price and other details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-2022, Series 6, that will be open for subscription for five days from tomorrow (August 30) to September 3, 2021. The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, has been fixed at ₹4,732 per gram of gold. “The nominal value of the bond…works out to ₹4,732 per gram of gold," the central bank said on Friday.