Sovereign Gold Bond Series VIII at 5127. Should you invest this Dhanteras?

“SGBs are for someone who is looking long-term for gold. If you are someone who is looking for tactical investment in gold, then gold exchange traded funds and gold mutual funds make more sense for you as there the liquidity is better. If you are investing in gold bonds for long-term, the other benefits also kick in that the capital gains tax is not applicable on maturity. Therefore, it will make sense for you to invest in SGBs for long-term," said Saurabh Bansal, Founder of Finatwork Wealth Services. Sovereign Gold Bonds have a tenor of 8 years but you can go for premature exit after 5 years. They are also listed and traded on the stock exchange but the liquidity is generally low and may not be possible to sell before maturity.