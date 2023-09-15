Sovereign Gold Bond subscription ends today. Who should buy the new tranche of SGB?2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:19 PM IST
The subscription for the latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds ends today, with an issue price of ₹5,923 per gram. Online subscribers will receive a ₹50 per gram discount if they pay through digital mode
