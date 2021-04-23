Sovereign Gold Bond vs Gold ETF: Where should you invest?

Suggesting long-term investors to prefer Sovereign Gold Bond ahead of Gold ETF SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Those investors who want to invest in gold keeping long-term time-frame in mind, Sovereign Gold Bond is better as it helps an investor to accumulate gold by averaging in various tranches made available by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time. However, it has a lock-in period of 8 years — first 5 years from the date of bond purchase and next 3 years for trading. An investor is given choice to liquidate one's money after 5 years but in that case the investor will have to lose the Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) exemption being given under the scheme. So, to avail the tax exemption under Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, the investor needs to keep the money invested for 8 years." he said that apart from tax exemption, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme gives 2.5 per cent assured return to the investor which is not available in the Gold ETF scheme.