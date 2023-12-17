Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series III to open tomorrow; Should you invest?
The valuation of these bonds is established by calculating the straightforward average of the closing price of gold with 999 purity, as per India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme Series III for the fiscal year 2023-2024, which is scheduled to open on December 18 and will close on December 22. This release is prompted by the noteworthy surge in gold prices, surpassing a 10 percent increase in 2023, and defying expectations despite a challenging high-interest rate environment.