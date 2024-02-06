Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV to open on Feb 12; all you need to know about SGBs
Indians hold a unique and unexplained fondness for gold that goes beyond its market value. Opting for SGBs can provide a means to invest in gold without the complications of storing and securing physical gold assets.
The public subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV will be open from February 12 to February 16, 2024, for a period of five days. The issuance is scheduled for February 21, 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message