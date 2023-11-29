Sovereign Gold Bonds: From advantages to eligibility; all you need to know
SGBs serve as an alternative to physical gold and other investment instruments like gold ETFs, offering investors a way to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to the value of gold while earning interest.
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are a unique investment avenue that combines the attributes of gold with the convenience of bonds. These bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India, aiming to provide individuals with an opportunity to invest in gold without physically owning it.