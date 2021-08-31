The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) opened for subscription on August 30. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-6 has been fixed at ₹4,732 per gram. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides the option of buying SGBs online.

In a tweet, SBI said, “Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services."

The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

Here are the steps to invest in SGB via SBI:

Log in to your SBI net banking account

Click on eServices and go to ‘Sovereign Gold Bond’

Select ‘terms and conditions’ and click on ‘proceed’

Fill the registration form.

This is a one-time registration

Click on submit

Enter the subscription quantity and nominee details in the purchase form

Now, click on ‘submit’

Investors can also buy gold bonds from commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), post offices designated by RBI and recognised stock exchanges.

The issue will close on September 3. The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of ₹50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,682 per gram of gold.

