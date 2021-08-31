Sovereign gold bonds: How to buy SGB online from SBI?1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
The Government of India in consultation with RBI has decided to allow a discount of ₹50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Government of India in consultation with RBI has decided to allow a discount of ₹50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online
The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) opened for subscription on August 30. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-6 has been fixed at ₹4,732 per gram. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides the option of buying SGBs online.
The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) opened for subscription on August 30. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-6 has been fixed at ₹4,732 per gram. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides the option of buying SGBs online.
In a tweet, SBI said, “Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services."
In a tweet, SBI said, “Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services."
The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).
Here are the steps to invest in SGB via SBI:
Investors can also buy gold bonds from commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), post offices designated by RBI and recognised stock exchanges.
The issue will close on September 3. The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of ₹50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,682 per gram of gold.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!