Sovereign Gold Bonds: Investors can avail early redemption for this SGB series tomorrow; here's how much you gain

The RBI has announced premature redemption for Sovereign Gold Bonds on 20 April 2026. Investors stand to gain over 200% from their initial investment, benefiting from both capital appreciation and 2.5% annual interest during the holding period.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Apr 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Sovereign Gold Bonds: Investors can avail early redemption for this SGB series tomorrow
Sovereign Gold Bonds: Investors can avail early redemption for this SGB series tomorrow(Representative Image)

The Reserve Bank of India has announced premature redemption under its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series-VII for investors tomorrow, on 20 April, according to a release from the central bank.

This is under government rules on the SGB scheme where “premature redemption of gold bonds may be permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue, on the date on which interest is payable”.

What is the price for premature redemption of SGB?

According to the release, the redemption price of the SGB will be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption. The price used will be as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA), it added.

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“Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on 20 April, shall be 15,254 (Rupees fifteen thousand two hundred and fifty-four) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three business days i.e., 17-17 April 2026,” it stated.

How much will investors gain?

Investors who opted for the gold bond stand to gain over 202% increase at 15,254/unit, against the issue purchase price of 5,051/unit.

For investors who purchased the SGBs online, there was a 50 discount at time of issuance, which increased their margin gain to 205%, when this is factored into the equation.

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Further, the SGB also earned investors 2.5% annual interest for the holding period.

What is the usual tenure of SGBs?

Sovereign Gold Bonds issued by the banking regulator are usually payable at their date of expiration, which is eight years from issue date.

Issue date of this SGB series was on 20 October 2020, and the next due date of premature redemption of the above tranche is on 20 April 2026, the release added. This makes it eligible for premature redemption by the central bank.

Do you have to pay taxes for earnings from SGBs?

  • SGB taxation after 1st April 2026 (Budget 2026): Capital gains on redemption are exempt only for original subscribers who hold SGB till maturity.

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  • LTCG on SGB: Gains from SGBs held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5%.
  • STCG on SGB: Gains from SGBs held up to 12 months are taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate.
  • Secondary market SGB taxation: SGBs bought from the secondary market are not eligible for capital gains exemption on redemption.
  • Interest earned on the SGBs is also taxable as per slab rate.

ParticularsBefore Budget 2026After Budget 2026
Type on InvestorSecondary MarketSecondary Market
Purchase PriceRs. 15,00,000Rs. 15,00,000
Redemption value on MaturityRs. 40,00,000Rs. 40,00,000
Holding PeriodLong-Term (>12 months)Long-Term (>12 months)
Long-term Capital GainsRs. 25,00,000Rs. 25,00,000
LTCG Tax RateExempt12.5% (Without exemption)
LTCG Tax0 (Exempt)Rs. 3,12,500
Source: Clear Tax

What was the SGB scheme? What is its status in 2026?

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold, issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. An alternative to physical gold, they give investors the benefit of capital appreciation backed by government security and without extra charges attached to traditional gold holdings.

What is status of SGB scheme in 2026?

  • No new Sovereign Gold Bond tranches have been announced for FY 2026–27 and there is no calendar issued as of April 2026.

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  • The scheme has been paused in effect amid concerns over high borrowing, as per a Clear Tax report.
  • Those with existing SGB holdings will continue till maturity at 2.5% annual interest or early exit during premature redemption.
  • Those with existing holdings can also trade SGBs on stock exchanges, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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