Sovereign Gold Bonds: Investors can avail early redemption for this SGB series tomorrow; here's how much you gain

The Reserve Bank of India has announced premature redemption under its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series-VII for investors tomorrow, on 20 April, according to a release from the central bank.

This is under government rules on the SGB scheme where “premature redemption of gold bonds may be permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue, on the date on which interest is payable”.

What is the price for premature redemption of SGB? According to the release, the redemption price of the SGB will be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption. The price used will be as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA), it added.

“Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on 20 April, shall be ₹15,254 (Rupees fifteen thousand two hundred and fifty-four) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three business days i.e., 17-17 April 2026,” it stated.

How much will investors gain? Investors who opted for the gold bond stand to gain over 202% increase at ₹15,254/unit, against the issue purchase price of ₹5,051/unit.

For investors who purchased the SGBs online, there was a ₹50 discount at time of issuance, which increased their margin gain to 205%, when this is factored into the equation.

Further, the SGB also earned investors 2.5% annual interest for the holding period.

What is the usual tenure of SGBs? Sovereign Gold Bonds issued by the banking regulator are usually payable at their date of expiration, which is eight years from issue date.

Issue date of this SGB series was on 20 October 2020, and the next due date of premature redemption of the above tranche is on 20 April 2026, the release added. This makes it eligible for premature redemption by the central bank.

Do you have to pay taxes for earnings from SGBs? SGB taxation after 1st April 2026 (Budget 2026): Capital gains on redemption are exempt only for original subscribers who hold SGB till maturity.

LTCG on SGB: Gains from SGBs held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5%.

STCG on SGB: Gains from SGBs held up to 12 months are taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate.

Secondary market SGB taxation: SGBs bought from the secondary market are not eligible for capital gains exemption on redemption.

Interest earned on the SGBs is also taxable as per slab rate.

Particulars Before Budget 2026 After Budget 2026 Type on Investor Secondary Market Secondary Market Purchase Price Rs. 15,00,000 Rs. 15,00,000 Redemption value on Maturity Rs. 40,00,000 Rs. 40,00,000 Holding Period Long-Term (>12 months) Long-Term (>12 months) Long-term Capital Gains Rs. 25,00,000 Rs. 25,00,000 LTCG Tax Rate Exempt 12.5% (Without exemption) LTCG Tax 0 (Exempt) Rs. 3,12,500 Source: Clear Tax

What was the SGB scheme? What is its status in 2026? Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold, issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. An alternative to physical gold, they give investors the benefit of capital appreciation backed by government security and without extra charges attached to traditional gold holdings.

What is status of SGB scheme in 2026?

No new Sovereign Gold Bond tranches have been announced for FY 2026–27 and there is no calendar issued as of April 2026.