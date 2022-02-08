“The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] of the week (Monday-Friday) preceding the date of redemption," stated the RBI's release on Tuesday. Therefore, the forthcoming due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be February 08, 2022, it add.

