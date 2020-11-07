Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription next week ahead of Dhanteras

The eighth tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal will open for subscription on Monday and will close on November 13. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series VIII has been fixed at ₹5,177 per gram of gold. Dhanteras and Diwali will be celebrated next week. The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings into financial savings.